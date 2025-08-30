Wellingborough Co-op ram raid an ‘unsuccessful attack’ on store as truck reverses into ATM
Around 3.30am today (August 30) a grey truck reversed into the Co-op in Wellingborough, causing significant damage to the front of the premises.
Police and forensics were on the scene this morning, and will remain to continue their investigation.
A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “There was an incident at our Wellingborough, Northern Way store in the early hours of this morning (30 August) where there was an unsuccessful attack on the community’s ATM. The store is currently closed to enable Police to investigate and for building repairs to be assessed and carried out.
"We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to Police, who are investigating.”
While there is no confirmed time the police cordon will be lifted, officers on the scene say they ‘should be able to get the scene off by the end of the day.’