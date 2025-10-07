Raunds supermarket badly damaged in ATM ram-raid as cash machine pulled from building

Police have cordoned off a section of High Street where debris from the partly demolished rear of the building and a green telehandler were left by the raid.

Officers were called to the store at 2.30am this morning (Tuesday, October 7).

Northants Police said: “Police officers were called to the Spar shop in High Street, Raunds, at 2.30am this morning (October 7) to reports of the theft of an ATM.

“A group of up to five males using a telehandler are believed to have been involved.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 25000588060.”

Staff from Spar and Greggs waiting at the cordon said they were unable to comment on the situation.

One member of the public said he had heard about the raid and he had to see it with his own eyes.

Several businesses within the cordon have been unable to open this morning.

2 . Ram-raid : Ram-raid Raunds telehandler machine used to pull ATM cash machine from wall of Spar and Greggs in High Street /National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Ram-raid : Ram-raid Raunds telehandler machine used to pull ATM cash machine from wall of Spar and Greggs in High Street /National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales