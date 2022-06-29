Construction finishes on 32 affordable home development in Corby

Construction has finished early on a new development in Corby, providing 32 affordable homes for the community.

The Coverdale Close development, developed by PA Housing, was completed four months ahead of schedule and is located close to Corby town centre.

It will provide a mixture of two and three bedroom homes, all with parking and private outdoor space.

Leanne Buckingham, Deputy Mayor of Corby centre holding flowers, along with colleagues from North Northamptonshire Council and PA Housing

To mark the milestone, PA were joined by members of North Northamptonshire Council and Corby Town Council, who were instrumental in the success of the development planning, for a ribbon cutting on June 15.

PA Housing has already handed over the keys to 12 new homes to residents who had been waiting for somewhere affordable to live.

In-line with the housing association’s commitments around sustainability, the homes have been designed to be energy efficient, which should help to keep residents’ energy costs down.

Speaking at the event, Councillor Leanne Buckingham, deputy mayor of Corby, said: “Now more than ever, families need secure, suitable homes at affordable prices and it’s very rare to see a delivery of a 100 percent affordable housing scheme. I want to say a big thank you to PA Housing and everyone involved for making this possible.”

Councillor Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Housing, Communities and Levelling Up, said: “Delivery of affordable homes for local people in Corby and across North Northamptonshire is a priority for the Council and meets our objective of enabling safe and thriving places for residents.

“These new homes at Coverdale Close will make a huge difference to the 32 households who are about to move in.”

Dilip Kavi, Chief Executive at PA Housing, said: “It’s a pleasure to be here in Corby celebrating the completion of Coverdale Close. Due to the hard work of the PA team, we’ve been able to offer our new residents the opportunity to move into these new affordable homes sooner than we’d planned.