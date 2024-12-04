Conservative Kettering councillors have launched a petition to save Kettering’s Post Office after the branch was earmarked for potential closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lower Street branch is one of 115 across the UK on an ‘at risk’ list that, if shut, could result in the loss of around 1,000 jobs.

A group of local Tory councillors have launched a petition to save Kettering’s Post Office after the branch was earmarked for potential closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Craig Skinner (Kettering Town Council, Ise Lodge) said: “We are urging the Post Office to reconsider their decision. This is a vital lifeline for residents, especially for those that now use the banking facilities due to the closure of bank branches elsewhere. This is a vital piece of the town centre’s infrastructure and we urge the Post Office to reconsider their closure plans.”

Kettering Conservative Party members outside Kettering Post Office/UGC

The petition comes after Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting launched an online consultation to seek views on the possible loss of the Post Office branch.

Cllr Anup Pandey (North Northamptonshire Council, Northall) said: “I urge the Post Office to reconsider their decision. There are so many who depend on Kettering’s branch and the possible closure will have wider impacts, including a likely drop in footfall which will inevitably affect other businesses in Kettering town centre.”

Cllr Mark Rowley (North Northamptonshire Council, Ise) added: “All the Conservative councillors for Kettering are extremely concerned to hear about potential closure of Kettering Post Office and we are working hard to fight for these vital facilities to stay open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lower Street branch offers a banking hub alongside postal facilities.

Those wanting to sign the petition can click here, where people will be asked if they agree that Kettering Post Office should be kept open.