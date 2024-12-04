Rosie Wrighting, the MP for Kettering, has launched a consultation to hear from constituents who would be affected if the main Post Office branch in Lower Street was to shut.

Those who use Kettering’s at-risk Post Office have been urged to share their views in a survey launched by Ms Wrighting.

Kettering’s Post Office is one of 115 across the country being reviewed, and the Labour MP has vowed to speak ‘directly to the Post Office and the Government’ to pass on concerns raised.

She said: “It’s incredibly important to me that the people of Kettering get to have their say during this review. Post Offices play a vital role in our communities and I know many constituents are worried about the branch’s future.

“I want to put your concerns directly to the Post Office and the Government and I encourage every local person to fill the survey in so their voice is heard.”

Kettering constituents can pass on their concerns and have their say on the proposed closure by completing the online survey here.

Those responding will be asked how often they use the branch, the services they use it for, how important it is to the town centre, and how any closure would impact them.

The Post Office is considering a range of options to reduce their central costs, including looking at the future of their remaining directly-managed branches.

A list of 115 branches across the UK was revealed last month after the Post Office looked to ditch their ‘loss-making’ outlets.

Closures could see 1,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

Conservative councillors have also launched a Save the Post Office petition.