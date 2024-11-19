Kettering town centre Post Office on list of branches at risk of closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kettering’s main post office in Lower Street has been confirmed as on the list of directly managed branches that could be closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A list of 115 branches across the UK was revealed last week after the Post Office looked to ditch their ‘loss-making’ outlets.

Closures could see 1,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Post Office spokesman said: “We are considering a range of options to reduce our central costs. This includes considering the future of our remaining directly managed branches (DMBs), which are loss-making. We have had long held a publicly-stated ambition to move to a fully franchised network and we are in dialogue with the unions about future options for the DMBs.”

Kettering Post Office in Lower Street./National World

It is believed efforts are being made to relocate the Post Office as a franchise into a town centre shop or to an independent postmaster.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has criticised the announcement made by Post Office chairman Nigel Railton who confirmed the news following rumours of major restructuring within the organisation.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said “The Post Office is a key part of the national infrastructure. It keeps communities connected, is a lifeline to the elderly and most vulnerable in society and should be the shop front for so many government services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the company to announce the closure of hundreds of Post Offices hot on the heels of the Horizon scandal is as tone deaf as it is immoral. CWU members are associated victims of the horizon scandal and to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.

Kettering Post Office in Lower Street./National World

“We are in the middle of a government review of the future of the Post Office whilst the employer has embarked on its own strategic review. It seems the Post Office has learned no lessons from its chaotic and uncoordinated mistakes of the past.

“We call on them to immediately halt these planed closures and the attached consultations which have historically been nothing but playing lip service and engage with the CWU on protecting jobs and services.”

Kettering Post Office is a ‘Crown’ post office location, staffed by Post Office employees. Franchises based within Kettering shops include Londis in Cedar Road, Edmund St Premier Store, Kettering, St Stephen’s Road in Budgens, and the standalone Barton Seagrave Post Office in St Botolph’s Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said he was attempting to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

Kettering Post Office in Lower Street/National World

He said: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters. We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”