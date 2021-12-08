Community groups could be £5,000 better off thanks to North Northants grants

Voluntary and community groups are being encouraged to apply for small grants to help improve the lives of residents in the towns and villages of north Northants.

The funding of up to £5,000 is being made available by North Northamptonshire Council up to January 31, with two funding rounds during December and January.

Open to community and voluntary sector organisations, registered charities and not-for-profit organisations, the scheme will give priority to projects that support the council’s key priorities and the strategic aims.

Community groups from across the area can apply for the grants

Cllr Andy Mercer, the council’s executive member for housing and communities, said: “I would urge community and voluntary groups to get in contact and apply for these small grants as they can make a big difference to people’s lives.

“We are proud to work closely with the voluntary sector organisations and groups, who make a massive difference in their areas and are essential for community cohesion.

“We are extremely grateful for all of the work they do and are committed to providing the appropriate funding, where we can, to ensure they can continue to carry out their good work.”

Grants up to £2,500 – with monthly deadlines for applications of December 31, 2021 and January 31, 2022 and grants of between £2,500 and £5,000 – with monthly deadlines of December 20, 2021 and January 31, 2022, need to fit in with the council’s six key priorities.:

• Active, fulfilled lives – helping people live healthier, more active, independent and fulfilled lives.

• Better, brighter futures – caring for young people, providing them with a high-quality education and opportunities to help them flourish.

• Safe and thriving places – enable a thriving and successful economy that shapes great places to live, learn, work and visit.

• Green, sustainable environment – taking a lead on improving the green environment, making the area more sustainable for generations to come.

• Connected communities – ensuring our communities are connected with one another so they are able to shape their lives and areas where they live.

• Modern public services – providing efficient, effective and affordable services that make a real difference to all our local communities

Applications could be to support a local street party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, helping to encourage wildlife in a local pocket park or sports and play equipment for a community group. Any groups that want to find out more about what is available and criteria needed to apply can do so on the council’s website.Alternatively, email [email protected] to request an application form.