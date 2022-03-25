Classic motorcycle scramble returns to Woodford
The event takes place next week
Days of thunder returns to Woodford on Sunday, April 3, with the first classic motorcycle scramble of the season on a superb extensive hillside track which affords spectators an all-round view of the action.
Organisers Northampton Classic Club are running 21 races and expects an entry of 90 riders on classic scramblers from the 1950s to the 1980s.
Racing includes a round of the fiercely competitive Greeves championship, Jos Goddard starting favourite. He specialises in the preparation of these Thundersley, Essex, made two-strokes.
Joining the action is Charlotte Bloor on a Spanish 250 Bultaco. From Kidsgrove in Staffordshire, Charlotte took up the sport in 2015 and also races as a sidecar passenger at some events.
Riders handling heavyweight British twin bruisers include Pete Hollingshead (650 BSA A10), Steve Billot (600 Matchless), Gene Womack (750 Triumph) and Chris Chell (Tribsa).
Spectators can mingle with the riders, inspect the machines close-up and enjoy the atmosphere of being transported back to yesteryear when scrambling was a highly popular televised sport watched by millions.
Spectator entry is £5 (children free) including a programme and parking. Practice starts at 9.30am with the first race at 11am and catering and toilets are on-site. The track is signposted from junction 12 of the A14 - post code NN14 4HY.
Clerk of the course Pete Griffith is appealing for marshals who will be paid £40 and be given a lunch voucher. Anyone interested can call him on 01604 768812.