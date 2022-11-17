Children seen running away from the scene of a costly farm fire in Raunds Road, Ringstead, may be able to help with an arson investigation.

Witnesses are being sought after 900 tonnes of straw bale was deliberately set on fire on farmland on Thursday, November 10.

Five fire crews fought the fire that caused an estimated £30,000 of damage and is believed to have started between 7pm and 7.20pm.

The fire near Raunds destroyed 900 tonnes of straw bale

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Two children wearing white T-shirts were seen running away from the scene, and officers are keen to speak to them as they may have information which could help with their investigation.

“Anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in Raunds Road between the stated times or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is also asked to contact police.