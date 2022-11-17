Children seen 'running away' from £30,000 straw fire near Raunds as arson investigation launched
Straw worth £30,000 was destroyed by a blaze
Children seen running away from the scene of a costly farm fire in Raunds Road, Ringstead, may be able to help with an arson investigation.
Witnesses are being sought after 900 tonnes of straw bale was deliberately set on fire on farmland on Thursday, November 10.
Five fire crews fought the fire that caused an estimated £30,000 of damage and is believed to have started between 7pm and 7.20pm.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Two children wearing white T-shirts were seen running away from the scene, and officers are keen to speak to them as they may have information which could help with their investigation.
“Anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in Raunds Road between the stated times or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is also asked to contact police.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”