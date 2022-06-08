Butterwick cake empire to expand with Rushden Lakes shop

Popular Corby-based Butterwick Bakery is due to expand with the business set to open a branch at Rushden Lakes.

The cake and coffee shop, founded by husband and wife Ryan and Fiona Scarborough, should be ready by the end of 2022.

Joining their fleet of shops in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Market Harborough, the new addition will grace Garden Square at the retail park.

Butterwick will open two new stores this year

Another new store is set to open in St Giles’ Street, Northampton, also by the end of the year.

Ryan said: “We have been talking to Rushden Lakes for the best part of two years. We will be the perfect fit for Rushden Lakes. We are in the final legal stages at the moment and we anticipate that we shall be opening both stores by the winter but as soon as possible.

“It will be our biggest move yet, standing side by side with some of the biggest brands. We can’t wait to bring Butterwick to Rushden and Northampton.”

The couple have ambitious plans for their stores, which sell Instagrammable sweet treats as well as coffee.

Ryan said: “Our long-term plan is that, by March 2024, we want to have ten stores.”

Their Wellingborough Silver Street store opened in May after the opening of the Kettering and Market Harborough shops in October 2021.