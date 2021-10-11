Kettering Butterwick bakery branch does brisk business with record opening sales

A family-owned bakery opened the doors of its Kettering branch this morning (Monday), setting a sales record of its tasty treats on the way.

Butterwick, who are based in Rockingham Road, Corby, has expanded with a second site in Kettering's Market Place and welcomed a constant stream of customers eager to try the Instagrammable cakes, cookies, and doughnuts.

By the time the doors opened at 10am a queue had formed with shoppers looking forward to the highly-anticipated first day of trading.

Butterwick's Kettering branch opened today

Masterminds behind the business, husband and wife team Ryan and Fiona Scarborough, were behind the counter making sure the opening went to plan.

Ryan said: "The customers are so happy that we are here. It's brilliant. It's even better than we expected.

"We have had a record first hour - it's the best we've ever had."

The shop is stocked from the Corby manufacturing hub where eight full-time bakers now work on split shifts, seven days a week, to keep up with demand.

Queues formed before the doors opened

Both shops stock 1,000 cakes a day - with the main Corby site often selling out.

And the popular firm's expansion doesn't stop there, as they've also signed terms on two more shops.

Their next ventures will be in Wellingborough, where they are opening in the old Rowlatts shop, and in nearby Market Harborough - 'bringing carbs to Harbs'.

Butterwick hopes to open in those two locations by early 2022.

Some of the cakes on offer

The Kettering team - l-r Jamie Robertson and Annaliese Brown (manager)