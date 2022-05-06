Butterwick's new Wellingborough store opens tomorrow

New Butterwick store in Wellingborough

Butterwick Bakery is expanding once more with a new branch in Wellingborough’s Silver Street, next door to The Red Well.

The popular bakery, founded by husband and wife Ryan and Fiona Scarborough, are set to open their newest store on Saturday (May 7).

Ryan said: “We’re extremely happy to be opening this store in Wellingborough and it’s been a long time coming.

"This opening marks the end of our first phase, as we’ve got so much more planned in the pipeline.”

Butterwick, known for their Instagrammable cakes, cookies, and doughnuts, began as a home based business but switched their production and sales to a new shop in Corby’s Rockingham Road in 2019.

They’ve had a meteoric rise since their beginnings in 2019, having since opened at two new locations, Kettering and Market Harborough, and are now adding a third new one in Wellingborough.

This brings them up to a total of four locations with the original Corby store still running.

There were plans to move the Corby store to a different location in the town but they have since been reconsidered for now and instead the Corby store will be receiving some work.

Ryan said: “With each new store we’ve opened, we’ve learnt more and more about our look and feel and we’d like to give the Corby store a bit of a makeover.”