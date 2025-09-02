Bus lane enforcement in Kettering and Corby to be discussed as North Northamptonshire handed £1.7 million of government funding

North Northamptonshire Council is looking to implement an automatic number plate recognition at the bus lanes in Newland Street, Kettering and Arnsley Road, Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move is in an effort to make current highway restrictions ‘clearer for motorists, and permit only hackney carriages, buses and cyclists to enter the bus lane between 8am - 8pm Monday to Saturday.’

The North Northants Council executive will be asked to approve the proposal at a meeting on Tuesday, September 9, at 10am at the Corby Cube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newland Street, Kettering Image: Google Maps

Cllr Chris McGiffen, the council’s Executive Member for Highways and Travel, said: “These proposals are designed to improve safety at particular areas across North Northamptonshire and enforcement cameras are well used to deter motorists from using particular streets.

“The proposals for Newland Street and Amsley Road reflect concerns raised by residents who have been asking for the council to review the safety of these roads.

The report also considers the expansion of School Streets, beyond the trial scheme at St Barnabas Street, Wellingborough to other areas in North Northamptonshire, with a proposal to deploy ANPR cameras at designated School Streets to support enforcement and deter anti-social parking.

Should the move go ahead, a statutory consultation will be held, which the council estimates would take approximately four months before the new enforcement cameras go live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr McGiffen adds: “Separately, School Streets can improve the experiences of a school’s pupils and staff and neighbours alike at peak school times.

“We are at the start of this process, and any enforcement would go through a statutory consultation before it is implemented.”

The council hopes the automatic number plate recognition system (ANPR) will reduce congestion, improve road safety, and encourage walking and cycling.

Currently, no buses from Stagecoach stop at Arnsley Road.

The funding comes as a wider ‘Plan for Change by the Department of Transport’s Local Transport Grant for 2025/2026, which saw the government hand out £24.3 million to communities outside England’s major cities within the East Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "Good transport connections are the foundation of thriving communities, which is why we're backing local authorities to transform journeys for millions of people across the East Midlands.

“This investment will help councils to improve transport for local people - from cleaner buses to safer cycling routes - connecting communities with jobs, education and essential services. By putting resources directly into the hands of local leaders, we're ensuring every part of the country benefits from better transport links that support economic growth and provide opportunity - all part of our Plan for Change."

North Northamptonshire has been given £1,726,000, while West Northamptonshire has been handed £1,811,000. Neighbouring counties Warwickshire (£2,435,000), Buckinghamshire (£1,429,000) and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough (£2,458,000) have also benefitted.

Scott Knowles, Chief Executive, East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, said: "I look forward to seeing exactly how funds will be allocated across each part of the region, as it’s important that funding is weighted fairly to fully benefit our members in each county.”