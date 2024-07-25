Bishop Stopford Kettering gifted legacy by former headteacher's family and Rotary Club
Robert Dixon, president of the Rotary Club of Kettering Huxloe, made the presentation of £1,319 in memory of Dr Hopkins who was also a Rotarian.
The money will be used to support projects for disadvantaged students to honour Dr Hopkins who wanted to break down additional barriers to learning.
Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “It is humbling to follow in the footsteps of Dr Hopkins.
"His commitment to those who are underprivileged is a legacy we are proud to uphold.
"I would like to thank the Rotary Club for this amazing donation.
"It was a pleasure to welcome Rotarians and Dr Hopkins’ children, Sue Alderman and John Hopkins, into school and for our head students to receive the cheque on the school’s behalf today.
"This will make a significant difference in what we can do for some of our young people.”
Father-of-six Dr Hopkins died at the age of 89 in March last year.
‘Doc Hop’ as he was known to pupils and staff alike was Bishop Stopford’s headteacher for 24 years and he was awarded an OBE in 1997.
He had been appointed to the role in 1974, transforming it from a secondary modern to a thriving comprehensive school.
In 2023, ex-pupils, former colleagues, current students and staff lined the route for his cortege as it left his beloved school for the final time.
