Kettering headteacher's cortege passes through his beloved Bishop Stopford School as pupils and staff pay tribute to Dr Trevor Hopkins

Dr Trevor Hopkins died on Saturday, March 11 aged 89.

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:58 BST

Ex-pupils, former colleagues, current students and staff have lined the route for a Kettering headteacher’s cortege as it left his beloved school for the final time.

Dr Trevor Hopkins who was headteacher of Bishop Stopford School in Kettering lived and worked in Headlands after he was appointed to the role in 1974.

As a tribute his hearse made its way into the school grounds stopping briefly outside his former office, and back out the school gates, following the route he had taken on his last day as head.

Staff and pupils paid tribute to Dr Trevor Hopkins at Bishop Stopford School
Staff stood silently as Abide With Me was played on the cornet by Bishop Stopford sixth-former Jake Humphrey.

Dozens of former pupils, with their parents and children gathered on the pavement, heads bowed, some making the sign of the cross as the cortege passed.

Alice Cooper, who attended the school from 1989 to 1996, said: “He was a really special man. He devoted his whole life to the children of Bishop Stopford School. He knew everyone’s name and could always been seen wandering around, picking up litter or whatever doing everything to make Bishop Stopford a better place.”

Dr Trevor Hopkins former headteacher of Bishop Stopford School , Kettering
Former student Catherine Green added: “Trevor Hopkins was my headteacher. His door was always open. I came to pay my last respects – he was a good headteacher and I wanted to say our last goodbye.”

Dr Hopkins is survived by his six children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

His funeral was held at St Andrew’s Church, Kettering, today (Friday, March 31).

Jake Humphrey played Abide With Me on the cornet as the cortege passed through the school gates
Former pupils and parents of ex-students lined Headlands in his honour
Pupils lined Headlands on Dr Trevor Hopkins' last day at school
