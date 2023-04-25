People in Higham Ferrers have been urged to keep an eye out as two royal bears have gone missing from the town's coronation yarn display.

The decorations were put up around the town on April 17, and just six days later Higham Ferrers Town Council has been enquiring about a topper that has potentially been stolen.

A post on the town council’s Facebook page said: “We are very sad to say that the two beautiful royal bears which had been lovingly created by a local lady, have been stolen from the yarn bombing display.

The bears have gone missing from the yarn display

"If the person who has done this could please return them or put them somewhere that we can find them so that they can be put back in place.”

Comments on the post have labelled the theft as ‘despicable’, ‘disgraceful’ and ‘unnecessarily sad’.

‘Yarn bombing’ has been a popular trend that Irthlingborough, Wellingborough and Rushden have embraced in recent months, as it is an easily removable form of street art.

With King Charles III to be formally crowned on May 6, towns, villages and cities up and down the country have been decorating the streets to celebrate the symbolic formality. Higham Ferrers is no different, with the High Street being draped in red, white and blue in preparation for the big day.