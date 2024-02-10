Be prepared! Kettering scout leader announces date of annual plant sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With spring around the corner, a green-fingered Beaver Scout leader is taking on the group motto ‘Be Prepared’ as she sows seeds destined for her annual plant sale.

Vicky Geary from the 5th Kettering (St Michael’s) Scout Group, members and volunteers are due to hold the popular pop-up garden nursery at St Michael and All Angels Church.

Her most successful sale to date last year raised more than £3,200 for the youngsters in the group to take part in an activity holiday to boost teamwork skills.

Vicky Geary in her greenhouse has been busy preparing for this year's plant sale/Geary family

Now in its 19th year, Vicky and her team are hoping their fundraising efforts keep growing – along with the plants.

She said: “At 5th Kettering Scout Group fundraising is teamwork. I could not run our plant sale event on my own. Although I do grow a majority of the plants myself, it’s the leaders and the young people and their parents coming together alongside the community that creates such a fantastic atmosphere and makes the day a success.

"We can’t guarantee what germinates. So sowing plenty and then excitedly wait and see what happens.”

Vicky Geary with the plant sale team at St Michael's Church in Kettering/National World

In 2023 Vicky was presented with her BEM awarded for her voluntary work with the 5th Kettering Scout Group.

She said: “2023 was a hugely exciting year, from the shock of being awarded a BEM and all the lovely comments from people to our best ever plant sale. These enhanced activities can only be offered because of the fundraising.

"It’s been lovely to show our young people what can happen when you volunteer and how worthwhile it is.”

Profits from 2024’s plant sale on Saturday, May 25 will go towards much-needed equipment for the Scout group and to continue to financially support activities.

A donation of peat-free compost donated to the cause by Melcourt Industries has been delivered. Their managing director, Andy Chalmers was a Queen’s Scout.

Vicky added: “This is a massive contribution towards our fundraising as most people know decent compost isn’t cheap and we do use a lot of it.“Seedlings already showing through are tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, chillis, geraniums, ageratum, marigolds and various pansies and violas.

"It’s hard work but so worthwhile.”