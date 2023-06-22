Green-fingered Kettering BEM Beaver Scout leader celebrates 'best ever' fundraiser

Kettering’s most green-fingered Beaver Scout leader has marked her annual plant sale by raising her largest amount for group funds at her 18th event.

Vicky Geary from the 5th Kettering (St Michael’s) Scout Group, members and volunteers hosted their popular pop-up garden nursery at St Michael and All Angels Church.

The 2023 plant sale proved to be their most successful ever raising more than £3,200 – a significant increase from their previous best of about £1,900 pre-Covid.

Vicky Geary with the plant sale team at St Michael's Church in Kettering

Vicky, who has nurtured most of the plants sold on the day in her back garden, was thrilled with the outcome.

She said: "Seriously I was so shocked I cried. Happy tears. I just love seeing the pleasure on people's faces when they buy plants I've nurtured and the benefits of the money raised for our young people."

Vicky grew the plants using peat-free compost supplied by local landscape supplier, Melcourt, who have agreed to donate more compost for the cause ready for next year, thanks to CEO Andy Chalmers, a former Queens Scout.

Mum-of-five Vicky was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year's Honours for services to the 5th Kettering Scout Group and the wider community in Kettering.

Vicky Geary with Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson

She picked up her award from the Lord Lieutenant James Saunders Watson in a ceremony last week.

She said: “I was really shocked to receive the BEM. It's taken me months to get over it. I will show it all to the Beavers to inspire them too.”

Funds raised from the plant sale will go towards the Scout group's activities, helping pay for a two-day water activities residential where they will get to try a number of water sports. The funding helps ensure every child, whatever their background, can attend, giving everyone equal opportunities.

Their next fundraising event will be later in the year, where they will be selling jams, jellies, chutneys and pickles, and Vicky is already busy sowing perennial seeds now for next year.