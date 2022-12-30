Vicky Geary in her greenhouse

Beaver leader, plant grower and jam maker Vicky Geary has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to young people and to the community in Kettering.

The mum-of-five has dedicated her time to Scouting by fundraising for and running the 5th Kettering Beaver Scout Group based at St Michael’s Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the email informing her of her inclusion in the New Year Honours list was nearly dismissed as spam when the official ‘letter’ arrived.

Kettering, 5th Kettering Scout Group in 2009 l-r Helen Wignall, Steve Geary, Vicky Geary with some of the children

She said: “It came through as an email. I thought I was being spammed and then I looked again. I have accepted it because I thought it would be wrong to say no.

“I’m thrilled, somewhat embarrassed and incredibly honoured to be offered this award. This is something I would never have expected – there are so many others out there who volunteer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky, 55, started at the 5th Kettering group as a parent helper in 2001. Her involvement bloomed with a fundraising plant sale three years later.

She made £70 selling tomato plants with her first sale – and her green fingers have since raised an incredible £25,000 in total for the Beavers’ activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she was quick to thank the people in the Scout group team and husband Steve.

She said: “I couldn’t do this on my own. It’s about working together, in partnership. I’m just lucky I can do it – and it saves my sanity!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can support families that need financial support with uniforms and subs to help keep their costs down. The kids need it so much to develop life skills, to make small steps forward. If they aren’t academic they can learn how to put up a tent, cook on a camp fire. They develop confidence and grow.

"It’s so important for them to get outside in the fresh air. Seeing their faces when you see them achieve something, even the smallest thing, it’s lovely to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

”I like to think of part of the scout promise ‘do your best’. It's what we encourage with our young people and it doesn't matter how good or bad you are, just try. You can always try again tomorrow."

Vicky has now diversified by creating a range of jams and chutneys to boost fundraising. Believing that ‘if you don’t ask, you don’t get’, she has been helped with donations of fruit and jars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I’d never have thought anything like this honour would come my way. I've become part of a big family within Scouting and I love every moment.

"I’m accepting the honour on behalf of the group. It still feels unreal and don’t feel I deserve it – lots of others do more but it recognises what the group does for our young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scouting is always looking for adult volunteers because without them the wonderful groups we have around wouldn't be able to give the young people what they do. If anyone in the area is interested in becoming a volunteer within Scouting and there loads of roles available to go to the district website http://glendonscouts.org.uk.”