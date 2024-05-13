Building Blocks Christian Day Nursery anniversary l-r Cloe Whiteman, 18, Leo Langdon aged 1, Katie Rance and Juniper Riddell aged 2

Staff, parents and children have celebrated their nursery’s ‘coming of age’ at a party to mark the school’s 21 years.

Building Blocks Christian Day Nursery in Barton Seagrave celebrated its 21st birthday with a gathering hosted at the Stirrup Cup pub and at the nursery.

Pupil-turned-staff-member, Katie Rance, one of the nursery’s founding children, was on hand to share out the special birthday cake to students.

She said: “We are blessed to have some long-standing staff members including staff who have loyally worked for many years. We’re especially grateful for the loyal support shown by many parents and families over the years.

“It was a wonderful birthday celebration.”

Current deputies Anne-Marie Lewis, who has worked at the nursery for 19 years, and Ms Rance, who has been associated with the nursery for 21 years, organised the celebration.

Children at nursery enjoyed a cake made by one of the parents in order to commemorate the occasion.