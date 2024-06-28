Artists transform two more Kettering BT Openreach boxes featuring Sebastian, Shine shoes and sustainable travel
The fourth and fifth BT boxes in and around the streets of Kettering were completed over the KettFest weekend in Lower Street and Horsemarket featuring schoolboy Sebastian Nunney.
Sally Leach of Kettering Street Art painted another box in Horsemarket sponsored by active travel experts Brightwayz – appropriately close to the bus stops and Voi scooter park.
The Horsemarket box features a colourful transport-inspired design on all four sides. Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney has been depicted sitting proudly in a wheelchair – a permanent tribute to the six-year-old who lost his fight to cancer neuroblastoma in January.
Sebastian has been ‘immortalised’ complete with his trademark orange shirt, Nike trainers and a hang-gliding guinea pig.
Dad Gregg Nunney said: “A huge thank you to Sally Leach and Kettering Street Art who have immortalised our little man. He would love it.”
Members of Shine art and well-being group worked on designs for the ‘Take a Walk in my Shoes’ project with stencil street artist Mark James of 909 Art to produce a pop art inspired box in Lower Street.
Artist Mark James said: “I was so proud of the members of Shine. It’s been great fun and everyone has had a good time. They will be able to come down and say ‘that’s my shoe’. It’s a bit of history and is part of the community. It really is about taking a walk in someone else’s shoes – diversity and inclusivity.”
So far five BT Openreach boxes have been transformed thanks to a new project by Kettering Civic Society, started in collaboration with Kettering Town Council.
The project has seen Daisy Farrar-Hayton’s ‘Pleasure Park’ mural in Masefield Road, Mark James' ‘The Shoemaker’ in Wood Street and Sally Leach's ‘Cafe Corner’ in Oaktree Court, incorporating residents' wishes for a garden design while remembering the former bus station.
Before starting the project permissions were ‘meticulously’ sought and Kettering Civic Society involved community groups to discuss themes and memories associated with each area.
Another 13 boxes have permission to be used – but can only be painted following strict guidelines.
Contact the project via @ketteringstreetart.
