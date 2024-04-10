Artists transform Kettering BT Openreach boxes into colourful heritage trail - and there's 15 more to go

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green metal cabinets on street corners and beside pavements usually go unnoticed – but not anymore.

Three BT Openreach boxes have been transformed into mini works of art thanks to a new project by Kettering Civic Society, in collaboration with Kettering Town Council (KTC).

Funded by a KTC grant and supported by community discussions and feedback, the project celebrates the town's cultural heritage, while adding a splash of colour to Kettering's streets.

Clockwise from top left Sally Leach (photo National World), Mark James (photo Kettering Street Art) and Daisy Farrar-Hayton (photo Julia Thorley)

The first metal boxes honour the shoemaking industry, the town’s pleasure park and the former bus station.

Monica Ozdemir, secretary of Kettering Civic Society, said:“I think the artwork is absolutely fantastic. The Kettering Civic Society views this project as an extension of its commitment to fostering artistic expression and community pride."

The project has seen Daisy Farrar-Hayton’s ‘Pleasure Park’ mural in Masefield Road, Mark James' ‘The Shoemaker’ in Wood Street and Sally Leach's ‘Cafe Corner’ in Oaktree Court, incorporating residents' wishes for a garden design while remembering the former bus station.

Before starting the project permissions were ‘meticulously’ sought and Kettering Civic Society involved community groups to discuss themes and memories associated with each area.

The three artists with one of the BT Openreach boxes in Masefield Road with town councillors and Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz /National World

Artists then developed several designs, consulting with local residents to ensure the art reflected community spirit and history. As well as being eye-catching it is hoped the trio of outdoor masterpieces may kickstart a trail of painted boxes, encouraging exploration through walking or cycling. Another 15 boxes have permission to be used – but can only be painted following strict guidelines.

Artist Daisy said: “I’m so thrilled to be a part of this exciting project. It’s been great fun injecting a bit of colour on the streets of Kettering. I hope mine and the other fantastic artists’ work will make people smile.”

Mark said: “It’s a great project that I’m very proud to be part of. I hope that my art piece adds colour to the area while shining a light on Kettering’s great heritage in the shoemaker industry.”

Sally added: “It’s been very inspiring to engage with local residents while developing my mural. We really hope these colourful artworks will bring joy to the streets of Kettering and be the springboard to extend the project even further around the town.”

In addition to the ongoing project, the community will have the opportunity to see other local artists at work through a Kettering Cultural Consortium event on June 22 at the town’s annual KettFest.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz said: “We have so many excellent local artists in and around Kettering, so to have a project that celebrates them while bringing a pop of colour to our streets is just awesome. I can’t thank these artists enough - they have brought a smile to people’s faces at a time when they really need it and left a wonderful legacy.”

Cllr Mark Rowley, chair of KTC’s finance committee, added: “We are pleased to help support this project to bring colour and local flavour to our streets; if people like what they see, then that will be a spur to doing more boxes in the future. I want to congratulate the Civic Society and the artists for coming up with the idea and the designs.”