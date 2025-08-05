A protester outside a property in a Northamptonshire village has been arrested by officers policing a march by animal rights campaigners.

Demonstrators had marched to Islip following a rally in Thrapston on Sunday (August 3) against the owner of a puppy and monkey courier business.

Dozens of campaigners gathered in Thrapston Peace Memorial Park to protest against Impex Services International Ltd, a company previously based in Cosy Nook.

It was part of their ongoing efforts to highlight the activities of Impex as a 'specialist livestock courier' and 'laboratory animal transport specialists' for puppy farm MBR Acres Ltd.

Protesters from Free the MBR Beagles in Thrapston/UGC

A spokesman for MBR Beagles campaign group and march organisers said: “Impex act as an animal courier for the notorious puppy farm MBR Acres Ltd who breed 2,000 beagles a year for use in animal testing labs.”

Impex couriers beagle puppies from MBR Acres, in Wyton near Huntingdon, where they are bred to deliver them to laboratories across the country.

In January 2022, members of the Free the MBR Beagles group climbed on to the roof of the now-closed Impex building in Cosy Nook.

Last summer, animal rights activists targeted the lab dog courier when Impex were discovered renting a Cranford farm building near Kettering.

After meeting in Thrapston, 60 protesters marched to an Islip property carrying placards, waving flags, chanting and giving out leaflets to residents.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers were made aware of this protest in advance and a policing operation was put around it to ensure that any protest activity remained lawful.

“During the protest, one arrest was made which resulted in a charge for common assault.”

At one point during the protest in Islip, protesters were moved away from a village property and a protester was arrested.

Protester Jim Hardly from Peterborough said: “What a fantastic day of action for the MBR Beagles. We're here to expose Impex couriers and to ask them to boycott MBR."

Another campaigner, who had travelled from Plymouth, said: “We've travelled all this way to expose the unholy trinity of dog abuse in the UK. We will keep putting pressure on anybody connected with MBR until it closes.”

A protester from London added: “We're doing this because we care deeply about animals and we want this abuse to stop.”

The spokesman for Northants Police added: “The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will have a presence in the area and can be contacted by anyone in the community with any concerns.”

A dispersal order was issued, after which protesters moved on to Labcorp, an Alconbury animal testing lab.

Northants Police said: “The directions to leave were given under section 42 Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 to a group of protesters, which required them to leave the area and not return.”

It is believed Islip Parish Council has recently had a series of meetings about Impex to address local concerns.

Islip Parish Council has been contacted for comment.