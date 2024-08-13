Animal rights activists target lab dog courier in rented farm building near Kettering
and live on Freeview channel 276
About 30 protesters had arrived just before 7.45am today (Tuesday) and hung banners on the building rented by Impex Services International Ltd on Cranford Hall Estate, Duck End near Kettering.
Several animal protection groups, including Free the MBR Beagles (FTMBRB) blocked access to the Impex facility to ‘prevent vehicles from leaving’.
Campaigners had climbed an adjacent farm grain store to hang a banner – but it was later removed following discussions between the landowners – Cranford Hall Estate – and protesters.
Mark Robinson from Cranford Estates said: “We rented it out to a fellow who transports animals. We’ve terminated the lease and they will have four-weeks notice.
"We would never condone cruelty to animals or testing on animals. As soon as we learned of what it was, we decided to terminate it.”
Mr Robinson said it had come as a ‘bit of a surprise’ when the protesters – some in balaclavas and face coverings, others sporting cardboard Beagle masks – appeared.
He added: “We knew it was a courier, but they were just white vans, we didn’t know the tenant.”
Activists agreed to move their cars, van and a London taxi, that had been blocking the farm entrance, to allow tractors to access the barns.
Impex is a specialist courier company transporting animals to the British research industry. Activists say the company take 2,000 dogs every year from MBR Acres, a Cambridgeshire puppy factory, to laboratories across the UK. MBR Acres is the focus of a long-running anti-vivisection protest camp.
Sole Iriart, from Camp Beagle, said: “Impex is one of the very few companies dedicated to transporting animals that suffer and die in labs. It’s cruel. It’s unnecessary and it should be stopped.”
Louise Ryan had travelled more than 100 miles to attend the action.
She said: “There is technology that doesn’t involve cruelty – that’s why we’re here – to tell people and publicise what’s happening. The owner is a link in the chain – he’s a major supplier.”
Protesters targeted a previous premises in Thrapston more than two years ago climbing on the roof and blockading access.
Mel Broughton said: “As long as Impex continues to trade in animals, we won’t stop. This is very much a victory – he’s been given his marching orders from this site. We will continue to campaign.
"It’s been a success, a very big success.”
Addressing the owner of the company Mr Broughton said: “Wherever you go, eyes will be watching you and you will be found. These protests will continue until you stop trading."
He added: “We are not threatening anything illegal.”
Jennifer Evans from FTMBRB said: “We want to make it clear to Impex that the British public does not support transporting dogs, endangered primates, and other animals to die inside research laboratories. There are now hundreds of non-animal models, including organ-on-a-chip, cell and tissue samples, computer and AI modelling, and so many more. We know Impex will keep trying to hide from scrutiny, but they should know that we will hold them accountable wherever they go.”
Four Northants Police officers watched from a distance allowing the protest to continue.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We are currently facilitating a peaceful protest in Duck End, Cranford, to ensure that any disruption to local businesses and members of the public is minimised, as well as ensuring that the protestors have a safe place to express their right to protest.”
Impex Services International Ltd, who on their website homepage describe themselves as ‘fully validated global couriers for the research and pharmaceutical industries’, has been contacted for a statement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.