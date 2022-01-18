Thrapston animal rights protesters target factory unit

A demonstration to highlight a Thrapston company that is a 'specialist livestock courier' and 'laboratory animal transport specialists' is ongoing today (January 18) as protesters blocked the gates to its premises.

Members of the Free the MBR Beagles group have climbed on to the roof of the Impex building in Cosy Nook and two have attached themselves into a lock-on device.

Impex is Europe' s largest specialist livestock courier and market leader in the transportation of non-agricultural animals and delicate or endangered species.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protestors were dressed as dogs

The animal rights demonstrators are showing their opposition to Impex's business and say they will remain 'for as long as it takes'.

A protester who gave a fake name said: "We've been here since 5am. We'll stay here as long as it takes - until we are cut out. It's about exposing this company, so the locals know what there is here and to kickstart the campaign.

"They are a key player in vivisection."

Another protester attached to the same lock-on device said: "There has been a lot of support from local people here today - we will be back."

Protestors on the roof shouting slogans

About 40 protesters, some in white lab coats, others dressed as dogs but mostly in facemasks and dressed in black were dotted around Cosy Nook.

Northants Police were on the scene with an evidence gatherer, liaison officer and two other officers.

Protester Carrie Holliman from Free The MBR Beagles - a local voluntary campaign organisation who are 'devoted to raising awareness of the under-reported and hidden vivisection industry' - has been pleased with support from the residents.

She said: "Everyone has been fine. We have had such a lot of local support. People have brought us vegan cakes and coffees. Everyone said they didn't know this place was here."

Police officers on the scene

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a protest taking place in Thrapston today (January 18) and are attempting to work with the organisers to limit the disruption to motorists, local residents and local businesses, as much as possible.”

Impex has been contacted for a comment.