'Amazing' Kettering talent show promised as Seb Factor tickets go on sale

An afternoon of ‘amazing' talent has been promised as Northamptonshire’s answer to the X-Factor returns to Kettering later this year.

The Seb Factor show, held in memory of Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney, will once again showcase the creative talents of young performers.

Last year’s show saw acts battle for the Seb Factor title at the Lighthouse Theatre watched by an enthusiastic packed auditorium and judging panel.

Back hosting the show – that will raise money for charity Youth Works Northamptonshire – is Sebastian’s dad and event organiser Gregg Nunney.

Tickets are now on sale for Seb Factor 2025/National World

Gregg said: “Last year we were blown away by the success of The Seb Factor as we managed to raise £5,000 for Youth Works Northamptonshire. “We couldn’t believe how many fantastic acts there were – and the judges, including James Acaster, really struggled to pick a winner. “This year we have an even more exciting line up of sixteen acts all battling for the title of The Seb Factor champion 2025 and a performance slot at the Christmas Lights Switch On.”

Money raised in Team Sebastian activities is now going towards the new ‘Sebastian’s Support Service’ at Youth Works Northamptonshire which will be launching soon.

Gregg said: “We are honoured that we can keep Sebastian’s legacy going and raise money for something so important too. “After costs, every penny from every ticket sold will go straight to Youth Works – so please buy your tickets for the show at the Lighthouse on November 1 – even if you don’t know anyone who is performing, we promise it will be an amazing afternoon out.” New for 2025 there will be a prize awarded for the contestant who manages to fundraise the most.

Judging at Seb Factor 2024 - James Acaster, Terri Brooks and Alfie Castley at the Lighthouse Theatre/National World

Members of the public will be able to make a donation on behalf of their favourite act at the Seb Factor website, www.thesebfactor.com Businesses who would like to help sponsor the event or able to donate raffle prizes for the event have been asked to get in touch.

Gregg added: “The more we can get sponsored, the more we can give straight to Youth Works, and you can get in touch with us via [email protected].”

For tickets to the Seb Factor on Saturday, November 1, starting at 2pm go to https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/.