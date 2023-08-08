News you can trust since 1897
All you need to know about Poundstretcher's new store in Rushden High Street, including opening date and trolley dash

The store has confirmed it will be opening later this month
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 13:35 BST

Bosses have confirmed that Poundstretcher will be opening its new Rushden store later this month.

The shop will open to shoppers in the former Argos unit at 9am on Wednesday, August 23 followed by an official grand opening taking place at 10am on Friday, August 25.

The growing family business, which was established more than 40 years ago, is coming to Rushden town centre with a large and bright store as well as a wide choice of brands within household products, food and drinks, everyday essentials, electrical goods and seasonal ranges.

Poundstretcher is opening a new store in Rushden High StreetPoundstretcher is opening a new store in Rushden High Street
The store will also include a large pet section under the Pet Hut which has everything for your dogs, cats, small pets and wild birds.

Property director Gerry Loughran said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store for the people of Rushden to access our wide range of offers and products.

"The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our old and new customers.

"We are expecting massive queues for our opening day specials, including an action-packed morning, so come early to not miss out.”

The new opening is part of a series of new store openings across the UK, with Rushden becoming the 16th store to open this year as part of the Poundstretcher group.

New members of staff, both part and full-time from the local area, have been recruited to become part of the Poundstretcher team.

Grand opening day schedule

The grand opening will take place on Friday, August 25 at 34-36 High Street, Rushden starting at 10am where the first arrivals will be welcomed by a local entertainer running games and activities with £250 worth of Poundstretcher shopping vouchers up for grabs.

At 9.30am the store will be running a charity trolley dash for the benefit of Encompass Charity Foodbank where they will be given the opportunity to fill their trolley with as many products as possible within 60

seconds.

Rushden mayor Cllr Tracey Smith and the mayor’s consort Cllr Paul Harley will be cutting the ribbon at 10am.

