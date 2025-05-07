'Absolutely buzzing' top pick for Reform leadership says party wants to 'prove doubters wrong'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man widely tipped to become the leader of Reform in North Northamptonshire says he’s ready to bury the hatchet.

In his first interview since Reform swept to victory, winning 39 out of 66 available seats on North Northamptonshire Council at Thursday’s elections, Councillor Martin Griffiths says that he has big plans for the authority.

Cllr Griffiths was leader of the Reform group during their winning election campaign and is widely tipped to be the man who will lead the council through the next four years.

He will need official party backing to get the job, which is expected to come before the end of next week.

If successful, he would then be ratified as only the second ever leader of North Northamptonshire Council after Conservative Jason Smithers, who has stepped down at the end of his four-year term.

Cllr Griffiths was leader of the Borough Council of Wellingborough for its final five years in existence.

And while he admits his return to front-line politics is a score-settler, Cllr Griffiths says now is the right time to bury the hatchet.

“I’m in favour of cross-party working,” he said.

“I’ve already spoken to members from other parties and they will be welcome to contribute their ideas if their ideas put residents first and achieve savings.

"I want to bury the hatchet. We need to focus on delivering for our residents. I want to prove our doubters wrong.

"We all need to be pulling in the same direction. I want a happy and respectful council chamber.

The group met for the first time yesterday (Tuesday) at the Corby Cube to catch their breath.

"They were absolutely buzzing,” said Cllr Griffiths.

“It was an amazing, amazing meeting and very emotional. It’s given me a huge boost.

"We've got 39 people. We have experience from all walks of life. We're not a council of 'rookies', as some people have said.”

Cllr Griffiths himself oversaw an authority that had a policy of not borrowing money and eventually transferred a positive balance of £20m, with no debt, to North Northamptonshire Council.

"We’ve got former police officers, people who’ve investigated fraud and terrorism,” he said.

"We’ve got accountants, auditors, members with a vast knowledge of working with young people including kids with special educational needs. We even have a member who is experienced in writing constitutions.

"We’ve got people in health, in every aspect of public life really.”

Cllr Griffiths says the group is ready to get on with running the county and will be looking to change some things immediately for some ‘quick wins’.

Whether that includes flying only Union Flags from public buildings is ‘not the top priority’.

"We’ve got to put a cabinet together and look at our governance structure as our current one is very protracted and drawn out,” said Cllr Griffiths.

"What’s on the list of priorities for our residents is the state of the roads, the level of our council tax, wastage and the challenges around adult social care and children’s services.”

In the past, he’s been critical of the Tories’ cabinet system, favouring a committee-based authority. He is also not a fan of the Executive Advisory Panels that he says were put together by Cllr Smithers to appease backbenchers.

“I’m not opposed to committees,” said Cllr Griffiths.

"But we have got stuff to do first, that we pledged to the electorate, before we consider or move toward a committee based structure later in the term of office.

"We’ll be moving the council chamber back to how it was for a start.”

The chamber was re-organised half way through the term so that the opposition faced the ruling Tory group. Many felt it created a more adversarial feel than having councillors organised into front-facing desks.

Party leader Nigel Farage has also said his councils will cut staff numbers, with Trump-style ‘reckonings’ for ‘diversity hires.’

Cllr Griffiths said: “I want the best staff doing the best roles in our council.

"It doesn’t matter what colour they are or what their sexuality is. I want this to be an exemplary Reform council.”

He also wants closer working with neighbouring West Northamptonshire council, which also returned a Reform win on Friday.

He said: “I want us to work closer with the West. I have lived my life in our wonderful county and it has so much to offer.”

Cllr Griffiths says, although Reform had begun to believe they may achieve a majority in the past few days, the scale of the win in the end was unprecedented.

"At the count I didn’t have time to look at all our results and analyse them because I was just looking around the chamber at our candidates and how happy they were,” he said.

"I felt very lucky. I even went out and bought a lottery ticket on Saturday night.”

Cllr Griffiths says that he still feels the pain of how he says he was treated by his former Conservative colleagues four years ago, when a ‘behind-the-scenes deal’ saw him blocked from a cabinet role.

"What happened to me was the hardest thing in my life,” he said.

"I believe in Karma and I wouldn’t turn the clock back.

"I’ve never felt happier with a group of people than we have got here and a party that is really going places”