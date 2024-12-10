Two veteran North Northamptonshire Council members have joined Reform UK.

Councillor Ken Harrington, previously a Conservative member for Hatton Park in Wellingborough, and Councillor Martin Griffiths, formerly an independent member for Irchester, announced this morning (Tuesday, December 10) they have defected to right-wing populist party Reform UK.

It means they become the first members of Nigel Farage’s party to serve on the unitary authority.

In a parting shot, Cllr Harrington blasted the Conservative leadership on the council for ‘telling him what to say’.

(Left) Cllr Martin Griffiths with Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf and Councillor Ken Harrington (right). Image: Reform UK

Cllr Griffiths was previously the Conservative leader of Wellingborough Borough Council but left the party in a storm in 2021, citing ‘behind the scenes deals and broken promises’.

Cllr Harrington has been a councillor for 36 years, and Cllr Griffiths for 17 years.

Both men will now serve on NNC as a Reform UK councillors. Their moves comes ahead of next May’s elections, the first since the formation of the unitary authority in 2021.

This newspaper understands that at a recent selection event, Cllr Harrington was not elected to fight his Hatton Park seat for the Conservatives.

Ken Harrington has left the Conservative party and Martin Griffiths has moved on from being an independent. They are both now members of Reform UK. Image: NNC / NW

Cllr Griffiths said: “Locally and nationally, our residents have been badly let down by poor Conservative leadership. Now we have a Labour government that is completely out of touch with the public.

“In just a few short months, Labour has penalized the elderly by withdrawing the winter fuel allowance, attacked small businesses by increasing employers' national insurance contributions, and forced farmers out of business with draconian changes to inheritance tax laws.

“Reform UK is the only party that can be trusted to get this country back on track. I can’t wait to work with the hundreds of new members locally to prioritize our residents in Northamptonshire and ensure we have Reform councillors representing them.”

Councillor Harrington said: “I have represented my ward of Hatton Park for over 36 years. I have done so honestly, because I care for my constituents and am never afraid to speak on their behalf.

“I am sick and tired of fighting the controlling conservative groups of North Northants, who would rather tell me what to say than allow me to accurately represent the people Wellingborough, the very people who voted for me to be their voice at council.

“I believe Reform UK gives me the voice and freedom that I need to best represent my constituents. The party is dedicated to ensuring the prosperity and preservation of our country above all else.”

In a statement this morning, Reform UK said: “This bold decision reflects their shared commitment to genuine leadership that prioritises the prosperity and well-being of the British born above all else.

"Both councillors are now at the forefront of delivering Reform UK's mission to restore integrity and results-driven governance to British politics.

"The trend of defections to Reform UK is one we anticipate will continue to grow, and underscores the urgent need for real change in our political system, both locally and nationally.

“Councillors, whose responsibility is to represent the genuine needs of their communities, are increasingly disillusioned by party politics that prioritize central agendas over public service.

“We are grateful Councillors Ken Harrington and Martin Grffiths stand firmly against this.”

The men’s move will be seen as a coup for Reform UK which is hoping to make significant gains at May’s elections.