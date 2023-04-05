Gleneagles Social Club is teaming up with Off The Streets to raise funds for new life-saving equipment to be installed on the building.

The effort is to provide a new external cabinet at the Grafton Close community centre with the hope of fundraising for more kits to be placed in public places nearby.

Concerned Wellingborough mum Denae Naylor said: “After speaking with the amazing people at Off the Streets NN CIC, I’ve been in touch with Vicarage Farm Club who also had this idea in mind.

Gleneagles Social Club is raising funds for a new bleed kit and secure cabinet to help regular people handle a crisis situation

"The aim is to raise enough money for several bleed kits in the area of Gleneagles.

"I think we can all agree, being a parent is worrying enough, but with the massive increase in knife crime and recent events it makes it all the more worrying.

"Anything you can donate would be hugely appreciated.”

An incident took place in Wellingborough’s Hemmingwell recently whereby two teenage boys were arrested in connection to a stabbing which occurred on April 2. This was not long after the fatal stabbing of Fred Shand took place in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

Bleed kits have been distributed to Wellingborough spots including Castello Lounge, The Ock ‘n’ Dough, and PJ Bargains, as well as dozens of other locations in Northamptonshire.

Inside the kits are valuable resources and specialist equipment to stop serious bleeding that help the community to react quickly and effectively in a time of crisis.

Having the kits outside of an establishment gives the benefit of being accessible 24 hours a day, and Denae added: “It’s amazing when they’re there, but when the building is shut you don’t have access to them.”

It was reported by the Office for National Statistics that knife crime in Wellingborough fell by almost 30 per cent in 2022, showing that Off the Streets’ immense efforts are not without reward, however there is still work to be done, and Gleneagles Social Club is doing its part to make Wellingborough safer.