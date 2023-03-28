Full list of where 103 bleed kits and bleed control cabinets are located in Northamptonshire
The charity behind the kits wants more people to know where they are located in case of an emergency when the equipment could be used to save a life
Following on from the tragic fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old in Northampton last week, this newspaper is publishing a full list of where potentially life saving bleed kits are located across Northamptonshire.
Anti-knife crime charity Off the Streets NN has been working tirelessly to eradicate knife crime in the county, save lives and educate, since it was launched in 2021 following the murder of Dylan Holliday in Wellingborough.
After the devastating death of Fred Shand in Kingsthorpe on Wednesday March 22, the charity wants to highlight where potentially life saving kits are kept, so more people are aware of where they can turn to for help if someone, if needed.
The bleed bags are first aid kits, but are specifically designed to treat stab wounds and the bleed control cabintes work in the same way as public access defibrillators, whereby the contents can be accessed with a code provided by 999 operators. The charity says someone who is bleeding from a stab wound could die within five minutes so knowing where bleed kits are could keep the person alive until emergency services arrive.
Below is the full list of all the bleed bags, bleed control cabinets and amnesty bins in Northamptonshire.
Bleed bag locations
Finedon/Irthlingborough
- Gladstone Working Men’s Club, Wellingborough Road, Finedon
- Premier Shop, Irthlingborough Road, Finedon
- Artlenock Inn, Irthlingborough
Northampton
- Grillers Kebab, Bridge Street
- Premier - A&W stores, Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe
- The Hill Shop, Hunsbury Hill Road, Hunsbury Hill
- Co-op, Fieldmill Road, Bellinge
- Costcutter, Billing Brook Road, Lumbertubs
- Ambe Supermarket, St Andrew’s Street, Semilong
- Boothville Stores, Booth Lane
- The Quays, Crow Lane, Billing
- Ecton Brook Post Office, Ecton Brook Road
- McDonald’s, The Drapery
- McDonald’s Sixfields
Kettering
- Family Shopper, Argyll Street
- Carpetwise, Station Road
- Shire Horse pub, Newland Street
- Next Step Podiatry, Lower Street
- Gosai Store, Wellington Street
- Grove Street Stores, Grove Street
- Avondale Stores, Avondale Road
- Broadway Convenience Store, London Road
- Buffalo Chicken, Silver Street
- Burger Van, The Yards
- Londis, The Grange
- Everlast Gym, Orion Way, Pytchley Road
- Balance Health Club, Thurston Drive
- Kettering Conference Centre, Thurston Drive
- Thunderbowl, Rockingham Road
- Roops Newsagent, Mill Road
- McDonald’s, High Street
Irchester/Wollaston
- Co-op, Newton Road, Wollaston
- Premier store, Wollaston Road, Irchester
Corby
- Tesco Express, Local Centre, Oakley Vale
- Saisnbury’s Local, Priors Hall Park Local Centre, The Avenue
- Co-op, Welland Vale Road
- The Saxon Crown, Elizabeth Street
- Phoenix Pub, Beanfield Avenue
- Lincoln Store, Lincoln Way
- McDonald’s, Corporation Street
Rushden
- One Stop, Wellingborough Road
- Park Road Stores, Rushden
- Lago Lounge, Rushden Lakes
Wellingborough
- The Ock n Dough, Farm Road (inside)
- Josan Express Store, Elsden Road (inside)
- Glamis Hall, Goldsmith Road, Queensway
- Redeem Funds, Cowper Street
- Ramco, Northampton Road
- PJ Bargains, Northampton Road
- Sams Chicken, Cambridge Street
- Castello Lounge, Market Street
- McDonald’s, London Road
- Redwell Gym, Barnwell Road
Desborough
- Broadlands Convenience Store, Broadlands
- Bar 76, Station Road
Daventry
- McDonald’s, Vicar Lane
Other locations
- The Dukes Arms, High Street, Burton Latimer
- Burton Band Club, High Street, Burton Latimer
- Queen’s Arms Isham Road, Orlingbury
- Stags Head, High Street, Great Doddington
- The Centre at Mawsley, The Green
- Working Men’s Club, Hilltop Road, Little Harrowden
- Premier store, Hill Street, Raunds
- Spar, High Street, Raunds
- Premier Store, Station Road, Earls Barton
- Rothwell Convenience Store, Kettering Road, Rothwell
24 hour access bleed control cabinets
Finedon/Irthlingborough
- High Street, Irthlingborough (fixed to the wall of the public toilet)
- Finedon Recreation Ground (fixed to the wall of the public toilet)
Northampton
- Inside the bus station (closed overnight from midnight until 5am)
- Frank Bruno Foundation, Standens Barn
- Racecourse, on the outside wall of the changing room
- Far Cotton Recreational Ground Community Centre
- Blackthorn Community Hub on the One Stop Shop wall
- Kingsthorpe Jets FC, Harborough Road
- Abbey Centre, Overslade Close, Hunsbury
- Penvale Park, Penvale Road
- Thorplands Community Hub
Corby
- Adrenaline Alley, Priors Haw Road
Rushden
- Alley between High Street and Orchard Place car park
- Hal Park on the external wall of museum
- Spencer Park
Higham Ferrers
- Grove Street, Higham
- Carriage House, Market Street, Higham
Desborough
- Desborough Library, High Street
- The R Inn Hotel, Station Road
Wellingborough
- Front wall of Fiddlers Elbow, Church Street
- Croyland Park
- St Mark's Church, Queensway
- Fixed on the external wall of Hemmingwell Community Centre
- Bassetts Park
- Fixed to the building wall of Eastfield Park
- Fixed to the toilet block at Castlefields Park
- Service Six, Sassoon Close
- Niamh’s Next Step, Silver Street
Kettering
- Pleasure Park, Rockingham Road
- Loft/Abacus, Dalkeith Place
- Bus stop side of the Newlands Centre
- The Windmill Club, Edmund Street
- Kettering Train Station
- Meadow Road Park
- Mill Road Park
- Salvation Army building, Rockingham Road
Other location
- Thrapston Sports Club, Chancery Lane
Amnesty bin locations
- Fixed on the side of the public toilet wall at Finedon Recreational Ground
- Irthlingborough High Street car park
- Hall Park car park, Rushden
- Fixed on external wall of Olympic Way Medical Centre, Queensway, Wellingborough
- Orient Way, Wellingborough
- Saffron Road Park, Higham Ferrers
- Spence Park, Rushden
- Hemmingwell Community Centre, Wellingborough
- Salvation Army Building, Rocking Road, Kettering
- One Stop, Local Centre, Bridge Court, Blackthorn, Northampton
- Thorplands Community Hub, Farm Field Court, Northampton
Off the Streets NN also hosts regular free bleed control training delivered by Meditech Global, which teaches attendees how to use bleed kits.
Find out more about the charity and the bleed training events on its Facebook page: Off the Streets NN.