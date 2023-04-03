Two boys have been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager on an the Hemmingwell Estate in Wellingborough.

The incident in Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough took place on Sunday, April 2, involving two groups of boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At about 5.45pm yesterday, a group of three boys was approached by two males in balaclavas who demanded their property.

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “One of the males then stabbed one of the boys, a 17-year-old, before both made off.

“The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two boys aged 15 and 16 have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.