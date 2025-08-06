Mayor's pride in young people of Kettering

Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Ben Jameson

In my role as Mayor of Kettering, I often speak with people about values and goals - but it's not always clear what sticks or makes an impact.

That’s why I was filled with pride recently when, after a brief conversation with two young men at the litter-strewn Kettering Skatepark about taking ownership of public spaces, I received a message just two hours later: they had gone back and cleaned it up themselves. A simple exchange, a powerful outcome.

At the end of the school year, I visited several schools to celebrate student achievements and send off those beginning new chapters. At one Year 6 leavers’ assembly, I reflected that primary school teaches not just what to learn, but how to learn - especially the importance of critical thinking and becoming active participants in the world around us.

It's easy to criticise “what young people are doing these days,” but I’d ask instead: what example are we setting? If we constantly talk down our communities, neighbours or lives, what message does that send? That we should improve things together - or simply complain and give up?

The schools, scout and girl guide groups, sports teams, music, dance and other activity groups in our town do a fantastic job of promoting the values that young people should aspire to - teamwork, leadership, competitiveness, service and solidarity. I reflect again on those young men at the skate park who took it upon themselves to make a difference after a single conversation.

Kettering isn’t just shaped by what young people do, but by the example we all set. It’s easy to sit back and complain, but the future belongs to those who get involved, who pitch in, and who lead by doing. Let’s all play our part in building the kind of community we want them to grow up in.