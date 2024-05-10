Made with Many: Consider the transformative power of being a volunteer

Four police vehicles parked outside Corby Cube were damaged earlier this month

Do you remember when you first realised what you wanted to be when you grew up?

For many, including myself, that revelation didn't come naturally at 18, aside from ‘vaguely arty’. It took many more years of soul-searching, trial and error, and unexpected opportunities to find something I finally felt fit.

I finished school without post-16 qualifications and by 18 I was a young mum, leading me to navigate through various part-time jobs that revolved around school runs and commitments. It wasn't until I started working for a small charity that opportunities began to present themselves.

With limited funding, the charity lacked marketing capacity, and I found myself volunteering to fill that gap. After producing my first flyer, I received some encouraging feedback that I had a knack for design. I became the go-to person for posters and flyers, which led to more opportunities to build on my skills, such as managing the social channels and eventually being trusted to develop the website.

I realised that spreading awareness of vital services and promoting fundraising through creative means was not only fulfilling but also something I could see myself pursuing long-term. Building on this experience, I applied for a marketing role at Made with Many, where I continue to thrive and feel very privileged to love what I do!

Volunteering boosted my self-esteem, pushing me out of my introverted comfort zone by working alongside a community fundraising committee. I cannot recommend it enough as a gateway to exploring your interests and passions.

I encourage you to consider the transformative power of volunteering. Whether it's honing your skills, building connections, or discovering new strengths, volunteering offers a wealth of opportunities to invest in yourself while making a positive impact on the world around you.

At Made With Many, we have opportunities that could be the springboard you need to jump into a career where you might produce incredible events, foster local community connections or help promote causes close to your heart.