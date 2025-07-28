Helen Bach: Congratulations to the Lionesses - football's come home (again)!

Football image by Peter Glaser on Unsplash

I remember it clearly - Euro 96, last year of Uni, singing 'Three Lions' by Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds at the top of our lungs and believing that football would indeed be coming home after '30 years of hurt'.

But it didn't then, nor several times since, until it got to the stage I thought that song might actually be cursed, other than maybe providing the above artists with a pension plan probably on a par with Noddy Holder's Slade's 'Merry Xmas Everybody'!

I'll be honest, Euro 2025 has to be the most stressful watch of all, if you're an England fan that is. (I appreciate that some folk around here follow the 'ABE' rule, and will literally support any team playing against England).

But Lionesses, for the sake of the nation's collective hearts, did you really have to have that much drama to get to, and then including, the final?! If I want edge of the seat, clutch my chest, remember to breathe drama I'll watch 'Line Of Duty' again!

Take the Sweden match and then that penalty shootout - like most other penalty shootouts I've ever watched, completely nerve-wracking and yes, edge of the seat tension stuff. But we made it through, I'm not sure how, but we did.

Then onto the Italy game - seriously, isn't 90 minutes enough to win a match?! Please in future can you score goals within the designated time frame, as my blood pressure - and that of many folk watching no doubt - probably reached serious levels!

Then came the final, and, in the lead-up to it, we dared to start singing 'that' song again. But Spain scored first, and we were one nil down, half-time came and went. Then the equalizer - hurrah - followed by extra time, and no, not again, yet more penalties!

Afterwards to hear that Lucy Bronze had played the entire tournament with a fractured leg - that's what you call female resilience and just getting on with it (please get it sorted out now though and rest).

England's Lionesses you were truly magnificent, congratulations to you and all the team supporting you!