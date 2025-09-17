Helen Bach Column: Shouldn't we expect better from our politicians?

Community Matters

I appreciate that politicians are only human. We all make mistakes, I get that. But, as our elected representatives, shouldn't we expect better behaviour from them?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locally, we've had the incident regarding Robert Bloom, the Reform UK North Northamptonshire Councillor who's resigned for allegedly verbally abusing his neighbours. Apart from being appalled at his behaviour and the language he is reported to have used, I'm also annoyed that the subsequent election is going to cost us Council Tax payers £27,000. That's money that could be far better spent elsewhere!

Nationally, Angela Rayner resigned as Deputy Prime Minister over the Stamp Duty on her flat in Hove, actually. (That's what my Dad always called it - we knew somebody who came from there, and if asked if they were from Brighton would reply 'Hove, actually').

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now I think that this was more complicated than it at first appeared. I wasn't aware of her son and his health issues, and the fact that there was a trust arranged for what had been her marital home. Plus she referred herself to the PM's standards adviser, co-operated fully and then resigned - although she'd probably have been sacked if she hadn't - and has said she'll pay the money that she owes.

I don't put her in the same bracket as some other politicians by any means. She made a mistake, she owned up to it, she's resigned and she's making amends. Plus, it's hard not to admire somebody who was a carer for her seriously ill Mother, left school with no qualifications, had her own child at a young age, worked in social care, and then rose to the second highest position in Government. Of all our politicians, she's probably the one who can relate best to the general public and real-life struggles.

As for 'our man in the USA', former Ambassador Lord Mandelson, I truly have no words - but I will say I think yum yum doughnuts need renaming asap as seeing or hearing those words now makes me feel nauseous.

I would question the judgement of Sir Keir for appointing him in the first place, knowing his - shall we say chequered? - employment history. This situation also leaves the quandary of who should replace him.