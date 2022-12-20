Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) held its annual staff awards ceremony on December 15 to recognise and honour its ‘shining stars’ – the doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and other NHS colleagues working to provide outstanding care to patients across the county.

The NHFT Quality Awards ceremony took place virtually again this year, with staff across the trust joining the online event to the celebrate countless achievements and hard work throughout 2022.

And what a celebration it was – as colleagues from across the trust were able to tune in, with their families, and take part from across the county and beyond.

NHFT chief executive Angela Hillery at the Quality Awards 2022

NHFT’s chief executive Angela Hillery and chairman Crishni Waring opened and closed the evening.

Chief executive Angela Hillery (pictured at the awards ceremony), said: “It makes me incredibly proud to be able to honour the dedication of colleagues at the trust who all go out of their way to make a difference to the lives of patients , support colleagues and provide outstanding care.

"They are all heroes in my eyes, and I would like to pay tribute to all those who were nominated, shortlisted, and won an award.

!All of our shortlisted nominees demonstrated the vital work of NHFT and its staff.”

The annual ceremony, which is celebrating its eighth year, recognises the NHS heroes who go above and beyond for their patients and continue to make a difference every day.

Big awards on the night included the Patients’ Choice Award nominated by patients, service users, carers and their families, as well as the Engagement and Involvement Award which is open to carers, governors, volunteers, non clinical staff and others.

The trust thanked Northamptonshire Health Charity, Hempsons Legal, and Pertemps Medical, who sponsored the awards.

The full list of 2022 Quality Awards nominees and winners can be viewed below:

NHFT Wellbeing Ambassador Award• Children’s Community Team for People with Learning Disabilities [WINNER]• James Nicholson, Assistant Director Adult Community Services• Clare Bayliss, Advanced Mental Health Practitioner for Looked After Children [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

Change Maker Award• 0-19 Resettlement Team [WINNER]• Clare Bayliss, Advanced Mental Health Practitioner for Looked after Children [WINNER]

Quality Care Award• Helen Burr, Deputy Head of Specialist Secured Services [WINNER]• Sophie Hawkins, Recovery Support Worker• Loveness Masimira, Charge Nurse [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

Patient Choice Award• Lucy Oliphant, Senior Specialist School Nurse [WINNER]• rTMS team [HIGHLY COMMENDED]• Helen Jones, Community Psychiatric Nurse

Leadership Award• Alison Scott, Professional Dietetics Lead [WINNER]• 0-19 Leadership Team• Lisa Gammon, Apprenticeship Lead• Dr Chris Berry, Consultant Clinical Pyschologist [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

Unsung Hero Award• Workforce Team [WINNER]• Lorraine Tanner, Business Manager• Gemma Law, Single Point of Access Administrator [HIGHLY COMMENDED]• Katy Leonard, Apprentice Social Worker

Inclusion Superhero Award• Rachael Barber, Learning Disability Specialist Physiotherapist [WINNER]• Jei McCallum, Physiotherapist• Shelly Connor & Rosemary Wittering, Community Team for People with Learning Disabilities• Anna Rackham, Director of Mental Health [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

Engagement and Involvement Award• Riley Jae Ford, Gender Service, Peer Support Worker• The Data Validation Team [HIGHLY COMMENDED]• The Carers Corner – Sharon Gibbard/Dr Krishna Yathiraj/Janice Anderson [WINNER]• The Kingfisher Ward

Rising Star Award• Trudy Berry, Support Worker• Dorothy Aladejobi, Lead Pharmacist, Secured Services• Shannon Newman, Community Recovery Worker [HIGHLY COMMENDED]• Hannah McNally, Communications Team [WINNER]

Special Recognition Award• The Data Validation Team• Priyadatt Joshi, Clinical Systems• Craig Harris, Clinical Psychologist [HIGHLY COMMENDED]• Sarah Welsh, Health Visitor [WINNER]

Clinical Team of the Year• NSTEP [WINNER]• Paediatric Psychology• IAPT Talking Therapies [HIGHLY COMMENDED]• Beechwood Ward

Non-Clinical Team of the Year• The Data Validation Team [HIGHLY COMMENDED]• Child Health Information Service• 0-19 Admin Hub [WINNER]• Integrated Looked after Children Admin Team• Northamptonshire Primary Care Training Team

