Investigation begins after Kettering garage fire which involved about two tonnes of tyres

Fire officers are investigating how a blaze that involved about two tonnes of tyres at a Kettering garage started.

Ten appliances from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) attended Headlands Garage in Linnell Way on the Telford Way Industrial Estate after an incident just after 11am yesterday (Thursday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 100m cordon was put in place as thick black smoke swept above the industrial estate and an aerial pump was used to put the fire out.

The scene yesterday. Credit: NFRS

Staff and more than 130 workers from nearby businesses, including Snap-on Tools, were evacuated with roads fully reopening just before 8am this morning.

A NFRS spokesman said the incident has now been closed and that there are no more appliances on-site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “There is however an ongoing fire service presence at the affected premises in Linnell Way, with a cordon in place around the building while our officers undergo an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire crews battle the blaze

“All other businesses in the vicinity have reopened, and we would once again like to thank all the disrupted businesses for their patience and understanding yesterday while we dealt with this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our fire protection officers will be visiting some of the neighbouring businesses this morning in order to help with any fire safety enquiries and hand out advice.

“Overall, ten appliances attended the scene yesterday after first being called shortly after 11am. Approximately two tonnes of tyres, two acetylene cylinders, two butane cylinders and one argon cylinder were involved in the fire as well as 40 litres of brake fluid burning off.”