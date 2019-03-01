Further police powers to tackle Corby troublemakers begin

A dispersal order to tackle anti-social behaviour in areas of Corby has been put in place for a third consecutive weekend.

Police authorised an order two weeks ago that gave them the powers to force groups of two of more troublemakers to leave the town immediately and not return for 48 hours. Returning within that time is a criminal offence.

Last week, in a bid to tackle the town’s youth gang problem, they put the order in place again.

And police have just announced the order was put in place for a third time at 6pm tonight (Friday) and will be in place until 6pm on Sunday, March 3.

A police spokesman said: “Any persons causing or likely to cause anti-social behaviour in Corby town centre or West Glebe Park, Corby, will be dispersed from those areas for 48 hours.

“Those persons dispersed and who are under 18 years of age can be taken home or they can be visited by the police in company with their parents/carers.

“Any persons who are dispersed and return to the defined area within 48 hours can be arrested.”

In recent weeks large groups of youngsters hanging around the George Street and Corporation Street areas of the town have caused issues for people using the town’s night-time economy.

A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted after being approached by two men outside McDonald’s last month.