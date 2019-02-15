Police issue 24-hour ban on Corby town centre troublemakers starting TONIGHT

Police have vowed to target anti-social yobs in Corby town centre tonight after local people made multiple reports of problems during the past few weeks.

Large groups of youngsters hanging around the George Street and Corporation Street areas of the town have caused issues for people using the town’s night-time economy.

Now police have authorised a dispersal order that will give them the powers to force groups of two of more troublemakers to leave the town immediately and not return for 48 hours. Returning within that time is a criminal offence.

PCSO Helen Murray said: “Due to community concerns that have been raised, a dispersal order has been authorised and will be in place this weekend on Corby town centre.

“This means anyone causing or likely to cause anti-social behaviour will be directed to leave the area for 48 hours. If that person is under the age of 18 a follow up visit to that child parents will then take place or should the need arise that child will be taken home to parents.

“Any person who has been dispersed and subsequently returns to the area can be arrested.

“Any assistance with the reporting of anti-social behaviour in and around the town is appreciated.

“Please take this as a gentle reminder for those of you with children known to frequent Corby town centre to acknowledge that if they are believed to be involved in anti-social behaviour of any kind then they can be dispersed under anti-social behaviour legislation and you may be visited by officers.

The Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003 gives the police powers in designated areas to disperse groups of two or more where their presence or behaviour has resulted, or is likely to result, in a member of the public being harassed, intimidated, alarmed or distressed.