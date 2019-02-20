Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Corby

A teenage girl was take by two men to an address in Corby and sexually assaulted.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident earlier this month.

It is alleged to have occurred on Sunday, February 10, when between 5.45pm and 11pm a 13-year-old girl was approached by two men outside McDonald’s in Corporation Street.

She was then taken to an address in Gainsborough Road where she was sexually assaulted.

The first offender was white, with a tanned complexion, well built, aged 45 to 47, wearing Reebok trainers, a waterproof black coat with fur on the inside, a black woollen hat, a black T-shirt and grey jumper.

He had short stubbly facial hair and brown eyes and was about 5ft 8in.

The second offender was awhite, with a tanned complexion, skinnier, about 5ft 8in, aged 45 to 47 and wearing a Los Angeles top with a black woollen hat and cheap “shoe zone” blue and white trainers.

He also had brown eyes and stubble.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

A 46-year-old has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further inquiries.