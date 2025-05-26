Roads re-opened following major Rushden fire as work continues to establish the cause of the blaze
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have remained on site at the Sanders Lodge industrial estate all weekend following the huge blaze which broke out on Friday morning (May 23).
Fire crews have been there since the blaze was first reported at 6.30am.
At the height of the fire, 12 fire engines as well as supporting appliances were in attendance, with cross-border support from neighbouring services.
Plumes of smoke could be seen across Rushden and the surrounding area, with smoke still visible from Northampton on Friday evening.
Two fire engines have remained at the site to ensure any remaining hotspots are dealt with.
In an update from Northants Fire & Rescue Service published yesterday (Sunday, May 25), a spokesman said: “A number of local roads have been closed over the past three days to allow emergency services to tackle the blaze.
"These were partially lifted on Sunday morning and, with the exception of access to the Sanders Lodge industrial estate, the remaining roads including the A45 slip road have now been re-opened.
"There is still some smoke issuing from the fire so for now our advice remains to continue shutting your windows and doors if you live nearby.
"We would once again like to thank residents and businesses in Rushden for their continued patience over the last few days.
"Your co-operation and support is much appreciated.
"Investigations are ongoing to try and determine a cause of the fire.”
