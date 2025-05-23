Major Incident stood down – but firefighters remain at site of large fire at Rushden warehouse

The major incident declared by the Local Resilience Forum in response to a large fire in Rushden has been stood down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters had been called shortly before 6.30am today (May 23) to the blaze at a recycling warehouse owned by Monoworld Recycling on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate.

The major incident was declared earlier by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NRFS) but the blaze is now under control and contained within the site, although there remains a large amount of smoke billowing from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the height of the fire more than 100 personnel fought to keep the flames from spreading.

Monoworld fire Rushden /NFRS

A spokesman for NFRS said: “People should continue to stay away from the site, and residents nearby are still being urged to keep windows and doors closed due to the remaining smoke plume.

“Eight fire appliances, two aerial appliances and a specialist high-volume pump remain at the scene from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, although this has been scaled down from the height of the incident this morning – and cross border resources from Bedfordshire and Cambridge have now left the scene.

“The Fire Service will continue to remain at the fire into the weekend, and road closures near the site on Wellingborough Road will remain in place until tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFRS worked with North Northamptonshire Council and Cadent earlier today to prevent any impact on gas supply to 500 nearby properties, although a number of businesses on Sanders Lodge remain closed.

Monoworld fire Rushden /NFRS

Local residents, businesses and supermarket staff brought food and drink to the scene to refresh the hardworking emergency workers.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Phil Pells said: “The Local Resilience Forum has made the decision to stand down the major incident and our focus now is to ensure that we continue to damp down the fire and reduce the smoke plume.

“There will continue to be an emergency services presence at the scene overnight, and road closures will remain in place near the site until tomorrow at the earliest.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our emergency services and I’d also like to thank the community in Rushden for their cooperation, support and understanding throughout this incident.”