Passenger who died in A43 crash between Kettering and Northampton named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A passenger in a van who died in a collision on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton has been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

32-year-old Kamil Bujnarowski of Northampton was a passenger in a Citroen Belingo van that was in collision with a white Scania goods vehicle on Monday (October 7). He has been named by Northamptonshire Police, with permission from his family.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Citroen – a man in his 40s – also died at the scene. A second passenger – a man in his 20s – sustained serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place close to the lay-bys between the Holcot/Sywell roundabout and the Walgrave/Hannington junction at about 3.40pm on Monday.

The A43 between Kettering and Northampton scene of the fatal collision/National World

A second collision then occurred between the drivers of the Scania and a blue Mercedes AMG car. Fortunately, both drivers were not injured.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, and remained closed for more than 24 hours to allow for resurfacing work.