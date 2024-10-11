Passenger who died in A43 crash between Kettering and Northampton named
32-year-old Kamil Bujnarowski of Northampton was a passenger in a Citroen Belingo van that was in collision with a white Scania goods vehicle on Monday (October 7). He has been named by Northamptonshire Police, with permission from his family.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Citroen – a man in his 40s – also died at the scene. A second passenger – a man in his 20s – sustained serious injuries.
The incident took place close to the lay-bys between the Holcot/Sywell roundabout and the Walgrave/Hannington junction at about 3.40pm on Monday.
A second collision then occurred between the drivers of the Scania and a blue Mercedes AMG car. Fortunately, both drivers were not injured.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, and remained closed for more than 24 hours to allow for resurfacing work.
