Two men die and passenger seriously injured after crash on A43 between Northampton and Kettering

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer

Deputy editor

Published 8th Oct 2024, 09:22 GMT
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 11:03 GMT
The A43 remains closed this morning following the death of two men during a collision which also left one passenger seriously injured.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after two people died following a road traffic collision on the A43, between Northampton and Kettering.

At about 3.40pm on Monday, October 7, a collision occurred between the drivers of a white Citroen Belingo van and a white Scania goods vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Citroen – a man in his 40s – and his passenger – a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene. A second passenger – a man in his 20s – sustained serious injuries.

The A43, between the Holcot/Sywell roundabout and the Walgrave/Hannington junction, has now re-opened (Google)The A43, between the Holcot/Sywell roundabout and the Walgrave/Hannington junction, has now re-opened (Google)
The A43, between the Holcot/Sywell roundabout and the Walgrave/Hannington junction, has now re-opened (Google)

A second collision then occurred between the drivers of the Scania and a blue Mercedes AMG car. Fortunately, both drivers were not injured.

The A43, between the Holcot/Sywell roundabout and the Walgrave/Hannington junction, remains closed.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the A43 would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000598926 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

