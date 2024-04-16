Two teens arrested over Corby stabbing
Two 18-year-olds are being questioned on suspicion of being involved in a stabbing in Corby.
The pair were arrested today and are being held by detectives investigating the incident that happened in the Shetland Way area of Corby at about 5pm yesterday (Monday, April 15).
Officers were alerted to reports of a boy being chased in the streets and armed police were deployed to the area.
They found the victim, a schoolboy, bleeding. He had suffered two stab wounds.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed this afternoon that they had arrested two men on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm GBH in connection with the stabbing. They remain in police custody this afternoon (Tuesday, April 16).
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident 24000219745 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.