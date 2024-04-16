Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The person stabbed in an incident in Corby last night was a teenager, our reporters have learned.

Local sources have told this newspaper that the victim was a year 11 pupil at a local school.

The injuries sustained were not serious and the victim is believed to be recovering.

The walkway between Hoy Walk and Uist Walk is quiet this morning following a stabbing in Corby. Image: National World

There was a heavy armed police presence throughout the town yesterday evening (Monday, April 15) which caused alarm in several communities. But no arrests have yet been made.

A police spokesman said this morning that detectives investigating the assault are appealing for information and witnesses.

They said they received a report at about 5pm of a group of males chasing a boy in Shetland Way.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who had suffered two stab wounds, which following hospital treatment have been confirmed as not life-threatening or life changing.

Detectives carried out house-to-house enquiries to try to establish what happened.

There will be an increased police presence in the Lodge Park estate area over the coming days while the investigation continues.

Hoy Walk, where there was a large cordon late last night, was quiet by this morning and there were no police officers remaining on the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.