Tributes paid to 'loving mother and beautiful children' who died in Kettering triple murder

Tributes have been paid to a loving mum and her children after their killer was sentenced to life in prison.

KGH nurse Anju Asok, 35, died at the hands of her husband Saju Chelavalel who strangled her at their flat in Petherton Court in Kettering in December.

The 52-year-old then killed their children Jeeva and Janvi Saju, aged six and four respectively, hours later.

Kettering Park Infant Academy made a memorial album for Jeeva and Janvi

Today (Monday) he was told he would spend at least 40 years behind bars before he would be eligible to be considered for parole.

Jeeva and Janvi were pupils at Kettering Park Infant Academy, which has since made a remembrance album with pictures of them, messages and words fellow students used to describe them.

They also held a memorial for them and their mum Anju.

Headteacher Sarah Powell said: “We have two colourful benches in our playground to remember them both.

"Having the two police officers and next of kin present during this memorial meant a lot to our whole school community.”

One image in the memorial book shows Janvi wearing a nurse’s outfit – which judge The Honourable Mr Justice Pepperall said no doubt reflected that her mother was her hero.

Thousands of pounds were raised by the community to help cover the costs of repatriating the victims’ bodies to India, where they had moved to the UK from.

Manoj Mathew was a colleague of Anju’s and supported her family in India with the repatriation, as well as helping the police.

Manoj Mathew described Anju as quiet and hard-working

Speaking outside court today, he described Anju as quiet and hard-working and said Chelavalel deserved a lifetime in prison.

In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Pepperall said: “Anju Asok is described by those who knew her as a popular and very hard-working nurse who was quiet, friendly and conscientious.

"Jeeva and Janvi were beautiful and happy children who had settled well into life in the UK and to Kettering Park Infant Academy.

"They were popular and much-liked. In a moving tribute, Manoj Mathew described the enormous hole left in the lives of Anju’s family and friends by these brutal murders.”

Anju and her children

Addressing Anju’s friends and colleagues, who watched proceedings from the public gallery, he thanked them for the dignity they had shown throughout the hearing.

He said: “I express my heartfelt condolences for the loss of this loving mother and these beautiful two young children.”

Northamptonshire Police’s senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “Anju was a mother like many all over the world. She wanted to provide the best possible life she could for her children - Jeeva and Janvi.

“She has been described by her colleagues and friends as very hard working, conscientious, friendly, kind and will be sorely missed. She was one to never complain and barely missed a shift.

