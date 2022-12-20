An online donation page set up to help the devastated family of a nurse and her children who died in Kettering has raised an amazing £30,000.

Anju Asok, her six-year-old son Jeeva Saju and four-year-old daughter Janvi Saju were all found with serious injuries at their Petherton Court flat on December 15.

KGH nurse Anju, 35, died at the scene while Jeeva and Janvi died in hospital. Forensic post-mortem examinations concluded that all three died as a result of asphyxiation and Saju Chelavalel, 52, has been charged with murdering his wife and children.

KGH nurse Anju Asok with her two children

Anju was originally from Vaikom in the state of Kerala, India, and her death the Kettering Malayalee Welfare Association (KMWA), which supports more than 300 Malayalee families in the community, set up a fundraiser to help with repatriation costs for her family.

Its £25,000 target was smashed in just over 24 hours as the Indian Government and High Commission of India worked to help with the repatriation of the bodies. Now the embassy is covering the costs and the money raised will go towards helping Anju’s heartbroken family.

KGH nurse Iris Thomas, who is part of KMWA, said she had spoken to Anju’s parents and told them that people were doing everything they could to help.

She said: "The response has been amazing.

Jeeva and Janvi Saju

"On behalf of KMWA I want to extend our great, great gratitude to all KGH colleagues and all of the kind-hearted people who have helped."

Anju came to the UK after after KGH looked to India to recruit nurses and tackle a staff shortage.

The internationally-trained nurse, who predominantly worked on orthopaedic ward Barnwell B, joined the hospital in 2021 and her children became pupils at Kettering Park Infant Academy earlier this year.

Sobin John, also from KMWA, said Anju was from a very humble background and that the community is in shock.

Floral tributes left at the scene

He said: "She was a very caring and softly-spoken person and was very gentle.

"Anju was very hard-working. The community is in shock. Our hearts go out to her family.”

Kettering General Hospital also paid tribute with flowers and cuddly toys left at the scene.