News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Saju Chelavalel appears at court accused of Kettering triple murder after deaths of mum and children

He was remanded in custody

By Sam Wildman
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 1:34pm

A man accused of killing his wife and children at the Kettering flat they shared has made his first appearance at court.

Saju Chelavalel, 52, is charged with three counts of murder after an incident in Petherton Court on Thursday (December 15).

Hide Ad

Police were called to the address at about 11.15am and found Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, with serious injuries.

Flowers and cuddly toys left at the scene
Most Popular

Ms Asok, a nurse at Kettering General Hospital, died at the scene while Jeeva and his sister Janvi, who both attended Kettering Park Infant Academy, died at hospital.

Forensic post-mortem examinations concluded that all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

Hide Ad

This morning Chelavalel, wearing a grey jumper and glasses, appeared in the dock at a packed Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing.

Sitting next to a dock officer, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Hide Ad
Police at the scene on Friday morning

There was no application for bail and chair of the bench Neil Sheppard told Chelavalel he would be remanded in custody until his next hearing.

Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (December 21).

Floral tributes and cuddly toys have been left at the scene.

Hide Ad
Wellingborough Magistrates' Court